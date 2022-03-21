U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 296,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $110.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.69. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.