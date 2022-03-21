U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $261.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.47.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

