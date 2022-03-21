U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,634 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 616,988 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

