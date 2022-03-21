U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $847,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

