U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

