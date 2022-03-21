U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,606,000 after purchasing an additional 179,707 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 159,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. lifted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.