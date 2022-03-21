U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,105,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 142,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $28.32 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

