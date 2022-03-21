U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,046 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period.

DMO stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

