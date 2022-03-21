U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Forestar Group worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forestar Group by 120.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Forestar Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOR opened at $18.24 on Monday. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $906.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $407.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

