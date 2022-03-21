U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,632 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.19 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32.

