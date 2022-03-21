U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 125,701 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $4,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

