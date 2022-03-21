U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

