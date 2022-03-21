U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Generac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Generac by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $319.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.77 and a 200-day moving average of $371.74.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

