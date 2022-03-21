U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after buying an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 974,201 shares during the last quarter.

IHI opened at $60.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

