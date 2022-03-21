U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 114.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 66,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $192.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.