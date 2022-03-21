U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.23 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.