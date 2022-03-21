U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,219 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

