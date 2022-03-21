U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,720 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

RIO opened at $75.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

