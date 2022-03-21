U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19,632 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

