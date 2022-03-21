U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $133,000. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE SHLX opened at $13.93 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

