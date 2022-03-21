U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 37,014 Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $8.27 on Monday. Matterport Inc has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

