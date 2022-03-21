U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,999,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $216.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average is $306.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

