U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 984 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Universal Display by 196.2% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Universal Display by 12.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $166.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.64 and a 200 day moving average of $164.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

