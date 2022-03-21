U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 84,815 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after acquiring an additional 961,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.88.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

