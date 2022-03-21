U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 125,701 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ET. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE ET opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.