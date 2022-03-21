U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,640 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after buying an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $159.20 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $159.44. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

