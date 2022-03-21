U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27,127 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,127 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.8% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 83,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.