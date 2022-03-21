Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $585,511.04 and approximately $140,744.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00265234 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

