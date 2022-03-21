UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,576 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ESE opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.