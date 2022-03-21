UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,230 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $80.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.31.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

