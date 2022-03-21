UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 14,220 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of TrueBlue worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TrueBlue by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 228.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 84,980.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TBI opened at $29.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

