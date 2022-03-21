UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,293 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ICF International worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ICF International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ICF International by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $91.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.50. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.75.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

