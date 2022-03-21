UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 32,574 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,891 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

