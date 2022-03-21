UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of GMS worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GMS by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the third quarter worth about $4,734,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GMS by 166.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

GMS opened at $54.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Profile (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.