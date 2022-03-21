UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Outset Medical worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 55.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after buying an additional 813,138 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 290.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 621,005 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $20,592,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 297,368 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $43.59 on Monday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $117,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,298. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

