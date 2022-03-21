UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of M/I Homes worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 215,777 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.06. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

M/I Homes Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.