UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Caleres worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Caleres by 180.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Caleres by 96.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAL stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $786.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

