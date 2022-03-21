UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

STC stock opened at $68.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

