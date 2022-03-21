UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.