UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Azure Power Global worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Azure Power Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $935.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

