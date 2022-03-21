UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Deluxe worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 74.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

