UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,769 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in McAfee by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $634,705,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

