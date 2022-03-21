UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Inari Medical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Inari Medical by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NARI stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.41 and a beta of 1.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $116.41.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,618. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

