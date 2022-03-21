UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of CSG Systems International worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 108,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

