UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sight Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGHT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,324,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sight Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $42.57.
Sight Sciences Profile
Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
