UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 7,034 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

