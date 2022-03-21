UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vocera Communications worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 112.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 442,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 234,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

VCRA stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -304.35, a PEG ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.