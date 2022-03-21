UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Bally’s worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 21.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 409.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after buying an additional 549,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bally's alerts:

BALY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

NYSE:BALY opened at $31.39 on Monday. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.