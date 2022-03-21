UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after purchasing an additional 610,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 105.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 735,564 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $13,584,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nikola by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 147,736 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.52.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

