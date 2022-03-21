UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,644 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

NYSE:AXL opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.66 million, a P/E ratio of 283.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

